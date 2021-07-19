Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Federal court ruling affirms IU’s COVID-19 plan

Indiana University in Bloomington (IU)
Indiana University in Bloomington (IU)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WFIE) - A ruling from the US District Court for the Northern District of Indiana has ruled that Indiana University vaccine requirement is designed for the health and well-being of their students, faculty and staff.

IU sent the following statement in regards to the court’s ruling.

“A ruling from the federal court has affirmed Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccination plan designed for the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We appreciate the quick and thorough ruling which allows us to focus on a full and safe return. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our campuses for the fall semester.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man killed in Henderson wreck
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found lying face down at home pool
DCSO: Woman found unresponsive Saturday lying face down at home pool dies
EPD investigating reported burglary
Indiana conservation officers say a teenager was flown to a Louisville hospital after a...
Teen flown to Louisville after side-by-side overturns in Posey Co.
EPD responds to incident at Akin Park

Latest News

This year’s Posey County Fair is scheduled to begin Monday.
Posey County Fair kicks off Monday
Posey County Fair kicks off Monday.
Posey County Fair kicks off Monday
Road closure planned on U.S. 231 in Huntingburg
Gov. Andy Beshear sends Independence Day message to the Commonwealth
Gov. Beshear holding update on Delta variant Monday