Federal court ruling affirms IU’s COVID-19 plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WFIE) - A ruling from the US District Court for the Northern District of Indiana has ruled that Indiana University vaccine requirement is designed for the health and well-being of their students, faculty and staff.

IU sent the following statement in regards to the court’s ruling.

“A ruling from the federal court has affirmed Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccination plan designed for the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We appreciate the quick and thorough ruling which allows us to focus on a full and safe return. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our campuses for the fall semester.”

