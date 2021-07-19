Birthday Club
Drier Weather

Heat Returns Wednesday
7/16 4p 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many areas have already received 4-5 inches of rainfall this month. Brighter skies and drier weather will be the theme this week along with slightly below temperatures to start the week. Mostly sunny as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, mostly clear with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny as high temps remain in the mid to upper 80s. There is a 10% chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and humid as high temps reach 90-degrees.

