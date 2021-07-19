Deaconess postpones COVID-19 reunion events amid rising cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health Systems has postponed their reunion events for COVID-19 survivors.

Health officials say this is due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the community and the rising prevalence of the Delta variant.

That reunion was scheduled for this coming Sunday and was for those survivors to reconnect with the employees who cared for them while they were in the hospital.

Officials have not provided a new date for those reunions.

