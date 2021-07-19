Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Deaconess: Delta variant now most dominant variant in community

Alaska health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
Alaska health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Deaconess Health System say the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is now the dominant variant circulating in the community.

Deaconess officials tell us they received confirmation of this from the Indiana Department of Health laboratory.

We will be speaking with Dr. James Porter, the President of Deaconess Health System, and other health leaders later today to learn more.

We’ll have a full report tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man killed in Henderson wreck
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found lying face down at home pool
DCSO: Woman found unresponsive Saturday lying face down at home pool dies
EPD investigating reported burglary
Indiana conservation officers say a teenager was flown to a Louisville hospital after a...
Teen flown to Louisville after side-by-side overturns in Posey Co.
EPD responds to incident at Akin Park

Latest News

Road closure scheduled for SR 162 near Gentryville in Spencer Co.
An investigation is underway at the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department.
Mayor Winnecke to provide update on Evansville Parks Dept. investigation
Indiana University in Bloomington (IU)
Federal judge affirms Indiana University vaccine requirement
This year’s Posey County Fair is scheduled to begin Monday.
Posey County Fair kicks off Monday