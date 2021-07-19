Deaconess: Delta variant now most dominant variant in community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Deaconess Health System say the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is now the dominant variant circulating in the community.

Deaconess officials tell us they received confirmation of this from the Indiana Department of Health laboratory.

We will be speaking with Dr. James Porter, the President of Deaconess Health System, and other health leaders later today to learn more.

We’ll have a full report tonight on 14 News.

