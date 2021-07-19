Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Community hosting fundraiser to raise money for Mt. Vernon boy with cancer

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The community is once again rallying around Mason Mileham, who many have come to know as “Mighty Mason.”

At only five years old, he’s battling stage-4 neuroblastoma, which is a very rare form of cancer.

[PREVIOUS: Mt. Vernon community supports boy through rare cancer struggle]

On Monday, JB’s Barnyard farm-made ice cream trailer is hosting an event to support “Mighty Mason.”

The fundraiser is being held at Hawg N Sauce in Mount Vernon from 6-8 p.m.

Officials say they are expecting a pretty big turnout.

50% of the proceeds will go directly to Mason’s family.

JB’s Barnyard will also have “Mason Jars” set up where people can donate at the event. 100% of these proceeds will go to his family.

A group picture is scheduled to happen at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner identifies man killed in Henderson wreck
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found lying face down at home pool
DCSO: Woman found unresponsive Saturday lying face down at home pool dies
Indiana conservation officers say a teenager was flown to a Louisville hospital after a...
Teen flown to Louisville after side-by-side overturns in Posey Co.
EPD investigating reported burglary
EPD responds to incident at Atkins Park

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. fundraiser aims to purchase new shoes for kids
Vanderburgh Co. fundraiser aims to purchase new shoes for kids
Vanderburgh County Fair celebrates 100-year milestone with dedication ceremony
Vanderburgh County Fair celebrates 100-year milestone with dedication ceremony
Community hosting fundraiser to raise money for Mt. Vernon boy with cancer
Community hosting fundraiser to raise money for Mt. Vernon boy with cancer
Vanderburgh Co. fundraiser aims to purchase new shoes for kids
Vanderburgh Co. fundraiser aims to purchase new shoes for kids