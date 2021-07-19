Community hosting fundraiser to raise money for Mt. Vernon boy with cancer

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The community is once again rallying around Mason Mileham, who many have come to know as “Mighty Mason.”

At only five years old, he’s battling stage-4 neuroblastoma, which is a very rare form of cancer.

[PREVIOUS: Mt. Vernon community supports boy through rare cancer struggle]

On Monday, JB’s Barnyard farm-made ice cream trailer is hosting an event to support “Mighty Mason.”

The fundraiser is being held at Hawg N Sauce in Mount Vernon from 6-8 p.m.

Officials say they are expecting a pretty big turnout.

50% of the proceeds will go directly to Mason’s family.

JB’s Barnyard will also have “Mason Jars” set up where people can donate at the event. 100% of these proceeds will go to his family.

A group picture is scheduled to happen at 7 p.m.

