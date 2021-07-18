Warrick County 4-H Fair set to begin festivities Monday

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County 4-H Fair is kicking off this week.

The event starts up on Monday and goes until Saturday, July 24.

Exhibits at the Warrick County 4-H Center will be open Monday from 5-10 p.m.

On Tuesday through Saturday, exhibits are open to the public from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the fair and its event schedule for this week.

