Vanderburgh County Fair celebrating 100-year milestone Sunday with dedication ceremony

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With just more than one week until the start of the 100th Vanderburgh County Fair, a dedication ceremony is set to take place Sunday in honor of the big milestone.

The dedication will be held on the campus of Blue Grass Church, which is located right off Petersburg Road in Evansville. This was the site of the first county fair back in 1920.

This year’s Vanderburgh County Fair starts on Monday, July 26.

The fair’s opening is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

