Teen flown to Louisville after side-by-side overturns in Posey Co.

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana conservation officers say a teenager was flown to a Louisville hospital after a side-by-side vehicle overturned in Posey County.

Officials say the wreck happened in the area of Blackford Road and Copperline Road on Saturday.

Indiana DNR officials say three teenagers were driving on a gravel farm lane when the vehicle overturned. We are told the two other teenagers were not hurt.

Officials say the teenager flown had a leg injury and a hand injury.

More information is expected to be released on Sunday.

We will update this story once more information is available.

