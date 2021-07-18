Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Teen flown to Louisville after side-by-side overturns in Posey Co.

Indiana conservation officers say a teenager was flown to a Louisville hospital after a...
Indiana conservation officers say a teenager was flown to a Louisville hospital after a side-by-side vehicle overturned in Posey County.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana conservation officers say a teenager was flown to a Louisville hospital after a side-by-side vehicle overturned in Posey County.

Officials say the wreck happened in the area of Blackford Road and Copperline Road on Saturday.

Indiana DNR officials say three teenagers were driving on a gravel farm lane when the vehicle overturned. We are told the two other teenagers were not hurt.

Officials say the teenager flown had a leg injury and a hand injury.

More information is expected to be released on Sunday.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway at the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department.
EPD: City administration asks police to investigate Evansville Parks Dept.
Crews respond to crash involving water rescue Fri.
Crews respond to crash involving water rescue Fri.
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found underwater at home pool.
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found lying face down at home pool
Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51

Latest News

Family surprises married couple with ‘official’ first dance
Family surprises married couple with ‘official’ first dance
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found underwater at home pool.
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found lying face down at home pool
New non-profit makes progress to finally open doors in Evansville
New non-profit makes progress to finally open doors in Evansville
Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider says 179 students were ordered to...
Multiple COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at church camp in Illinois