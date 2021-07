NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - This year’s Posey County Fair is scheduled to begin Monday.

Several events and activities will take place throughout the week, concluding on Saturday.

All the fair’s midway rides are free to the public.

The 161st annual Posey County Fair will be held on 111 Harmony Township Rd.

Click here to learn more about this year’s fair.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.