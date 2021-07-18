Police investigating fatal wreck in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a fatal three-vehicle wreck.

It happened in the 600 block of South Green Street just before 9 Saturday evening.

HPD says two men were taken to Deaconess Downtown. They say one man passed away from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295.

