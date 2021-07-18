New non-profit makes progress to finally open doors in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new local non-profit is making some headway to finally open its doors.

Foster Care in the U.S. aims to help young adults in foster care.

“Today, we are getting the house demo’ed,” Jessica Angelique, the executive director of Foster Care in the U.S. said. “I am very blessed and fortunate to have a bunch of firefighters here - from a whole lot of different firehouses - who are demo’ing the property today.”

Angelique is referring to the home on East Columbia Street, which group leaders are prepping for its grand opening.

“So our program here is called ETS, or Exit to Success, and it’s a one to three-year program that allows youth and young adults to come in, and they live in this home for a one to three-year period,” Angelique said. “And in that time, work with them on everything from life skills, education, job skills training, getting their GED, enrolling in universities - supporting them throughout, everything they need.”

[PREVIOUS: Evansville non-profit secures home for homeless foster youth]

The non-profit has also been awarded a grant from the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region for $64,000, as well as a $15,000 grant from Old National Bank.

“So the money that we were rewarded for the grant will go towards the renovation,” Angelique said. “And the renovation is everything from purchasing drywalls to kitchen counters. All of this is going to come out and this is going to be new - washers, dryers, fixtures, light fixtures - basically everything we need because this house will be completely gutted and completely empty.”

With hopeful plans to have the first youth walk through their doors by the time winter hits, the non-profit is still looking for some help.

“We’re definitely looking for a partner to help us out with the plumbing, as well as the heating and air,” Angelique said. “We can pay some because we have the grant money, and so a lot of that is being allotted. So we’re paying a little bit here and a little bit there.”

Those interested in helping out the non-profit can contact them through Facebook or their official website.

People can also call group leaders at 812-319-7507, or email them at info@fostercareintheus.org.

