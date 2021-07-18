Birthday Club
Multiple COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at church camp in Illinois

Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider says 179 students were ordered to quarantine last week after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Health officials are trying to narrow down the number of people exposed to COVID-19 after multiple positive cases were traced to a recent church camp.

On Saturday, the Wabash County Health Department issued a public notice on social media, confirming several COVID-19 cases have been linked to Lake Sallateeska Baptist Camp in Pinckneyville, which took place July 10 through July 16.

Health officials say those who attended the camp may have been exposed to the virus.

If anyone is experiencing symptoms, or believe they were exposed, health officials urge them to get tested.

Free testing is available daily at the Wabash County Health Department from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

