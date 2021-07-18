Mostly sunny and warmer weather returns for the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and storms will continue to slowly push to the northeast over the next few hours, but they will gradually weaken this evening before tapering off completely overnight.

Temperatures topped out in the lower 80s earlier today, and most areas north of I-64 are still in the 80s, but the rain across the southern half of the Tri-State has cooled us off, dropping temperatures into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Overnight, most of us will bottom out somewhere in the mid 60s, but some locations may be a bit cooler or warmer, depending on how much rain you saw today. Areas of patchy fog may also develop tonight and will linger until sunrise on Monday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a few scattered clouds, but it looks like any chance of rain will stay to our south. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

As the front that brought us the rain this weekend slides off to the south and high pressure builds in from the northwest, sunny skies will rule the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

By Thursday, that high pressure system will move to our east, which will cause our wind direction to shift and bring warmer, more humid air up from the south. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s for the end of the week with heat index values in the mid 90s.

Along with that increase in the heat and humidity, we will start to see a few more clouds Thursday, and isolated showers and storms will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.