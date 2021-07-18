Birthday Club
Family surprises married couple with ‘official’ first dance

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State married couple finally had the opportunity to have their “first dance”

Jake and Elizabeth Bivens got married last year in the middle of the pandemic. They planned to have a big wedding, but like most events that were scheduled for April 2020, these plans came crashing down due to COVID-19.

The couple still married, but never got to have their “official” first dance.

Elizabeth’s sister, Madeline, was married this past weekend. At the wedding, the family surprised Jake and Elizabeth, as the couple was called to the floor so they could have their first dance.

Jake reports there was not a dry eye at the ceremony.

