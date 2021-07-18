Birthday Club
EPD responds to incident at Atkins Park

(WBTV File)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating an incident that happened at Atkins Park Saturday.

Police say they responded to the park about disorderly conduct around 9:30 p.m.

The police report shows dispatch advised a white car was driving through the park and that they heard screaming.

Authorities say the victim and a friend met with the suspect at Taylor Avenue and Parkside Drive to fight over an ongoing issue. After the fight, police say the suspect got into her vehicle and drove through the park, striking the victim in the leg.

According to the report, the victim was not hurt.

We’re told the suspect left before officers arrived, and the victim was given a case number.

