EPD investigating reported burglary
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a reported burglary in Evansville.
It happened in the 900 block of S. Elliot Street around 2:50 Saturday morning.
The police report states the victim told officers that the suspect forced his way into his home and pulled a knife on him before leaving.
The report states the victim had visible injuries from the fight.
Police gave the victim a case number.
