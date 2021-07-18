Birthday Club
EPD investigating reported burglary

By Makayla Neukam
Jul. 18, 2021
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a reported burglary in Evansville.

It happened in the 900 block of S. Elliot Street around 2:50 Saturday morning.

The police report states the victim told officers that the suspect forced his way into his home and pulled a knife on him before leaving.

The report states the victim had visible injuries from the fight.

Police gave the victim a case number.

