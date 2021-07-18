Downtown Evansville event organized to honor late artist Bob Ross

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A downtown celebration transpired this weekend in dedication to famous painter and television host Bob Ross.

Main Street in Evansville was filled with different events on Saturday.

Some activities included sessions where people come and paint along to videos from the late artist’s show “The Joy of Painting,” in which many episodes were filmed in Muncie, Indiana.

On Saturday, these sessions were held for both children and adults.

“We actually have a certified Bob Ross instructor here this afternoon to help guide people through the process,” Director of Events and Theatre Emily Wilderman said. “If you’ve ever seen an episode of ‘The Joy of Painting’ - it’s 30 minutes and he completes an entire painting in that time. So the idea is to complete the entire painting in the 30-minute episode.”

Organizers say the best part of the event was seeing how different all of the paintings turned out, and seeing how much fun every person had.

