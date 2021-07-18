Crews recover partially submerged vehicle in Union Co.

Birthday Club
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several agencies responded to the John T. Myers Locks and Dam in Uniontown for a reported submerged vehicle Sunday.

Union County EMA Director Rick White says the initial call came in for a fully submerged vehicle up against the dam. When crews arrived, they say it wasn’t fully submerged and was on the other side of the wall. He says the water rose overnight.

White says crews recovered the vehicle, and no one was inside. He tells 14 News that the owner got the truck hung up Saturday night and left it to get in the morning.

We’re told the Union County Volunteer Fire Department, Uniontown Water Rescue, Sturgis Water Rescue, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Kentucky State Police, Henderson County Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The Henderson dive team was on stand-by.

