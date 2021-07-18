Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

4 youths among 6 shot in Chicago neighborhood

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.
Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say three teens and a 12-year-old were among six people shot outside a party.

News outlets report someone opened fire from an SUV late Saturday.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the hand. Two girls aged 13 and 14 were shot in the lower back. A 15-year-old girl was struck in the lower back and grazed on her head.

A 19-year-old woman was wounded in the lower back.

A 25-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was treated and released.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway at the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department.
EPD: City administration asks police to investigate Evansville Parks Dept.
Crews respond to crash involving water rescue Fri.
Crews respond to crash involving water rescue Fri.
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found lying face down at home pool
DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found lying face down at home pool
Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider says 179 students were ordered to...
Multiple COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at church camp in Illinois
Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC, allies raise limits for 5 countries to end oil dispute
Police investigating fatal wreck in Henderson
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the...
2 weeks post-surgery, Pope Francis appears at Vatican window
“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide