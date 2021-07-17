Victory Theatre celebrates 100th anniversary of grand opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic landmark in Evansville celebrated its 100th birthday Friday, and it will soon get a new showpiece.

Victory Theatre opened its doors 100 years ago to show a film, which was followed by some vaudeville acts.

The theatre reportedly welcomed 20,000 people on opening weekend alone. It was the first air-conditioned building in the city.

Victory Theatre underwent a full renovation in the early 1990s.

On Friday, venue officials told 14 News the theatre is getting a new marque. This is the finishing piece to make it look exactly like it did one century ago.

“We can commit to the end of October to actually having the lighting of it, and really throwing off and bringing back, you know, the grandeur that it was back in the 1920s,” - Victory Theatre Executive Director Scott Schoenke said.

Spectators can expect to see the marque lighting up Main Street starting in October.

