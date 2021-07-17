Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Victory Theatre celebrates 100th anniversary of grand opening

By William Putt
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic landmark in Evansville celebrated its 100th birthday Friday, and it will soon get a new showpiece.

Victory Theatre opened its doors 100 years ago to show a film, which was followed by some vaudeville acts.

The theatre reportedly welcomed 20,000 people on opening weekend alone. It was the first air-conditioned building in the city.

Victory Theatre underwent a full renovation in the early 1990s.

On Friday, venue officials told 14 News the theatre is getting a new marque. This is the finishing piece to make it look exactly like it did one century ago.

“We can commit to the end of October to actually having the lighting of it, and really throwing off and bringing back, you know, the grandeur that it was back in the 1920s,” - Victory Theatre Executive Director Scott Schoenke said.

Spectators can expect to see the marque lighting up Main Street starting in October.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Woodland Park Apartments
Woodland Park management misses deadline to resolve energy bill
4 kids charged in Gibson Co. poaching case
Heavy police presence at Arrowhead Motel in Evansville.
Police: Suspect surrenders after situation at Evansville motel
Warrick Co. crash
Person cut from vehicle after Warrick Co. crash.

Latest News

Victory Theatre celebrates 100th anniversary of grand opening
Victory Theatre celebrates 100th anniversary of grand opening
King, Jenkins honored on Reitz Hill ahead of Olympic, Paralympic Games
Evansville swimmers honored on Reitz Hill ahead of Olympic, Paralympic Games
Friday After 5 host Christmas in July celebration, events moved inside
Friday After 5 host Christmas in July celebration, events moved inside
Friday After 5 host Christmas in July celebration, events moved inside
Friday After 5 host Christmas in July celebration, events moved inside