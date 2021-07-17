Vanderburgh Humane Society reaches full capacity, seeking pet adoptions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society says there’s officially no more room at the shelter right now.

VHS officials say they are currently housing more than 500 animals, so they will not be able to take in any more for the next two weeks.

The shelter says if anybody is considering adoption, now is the time. VHS officials say that every adoption allows them to take in another pet in need.

