Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

UE announces 2021 women’s soccer schedule

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less than one month away from the start of the season, the University of Evansville announced the 2021 schedule for its women’s soccer team this week.

The Purple Aces return each of their starters from last year’s spring season, including all-MVC second-team goalkeeper Michaela Till.

The upcoming schedule features 18 matches with two exhibitions, eight non-conference games, as well as eight contests in conference play.

See the full 2021 schedule below:

The Purple Aces will kick off the fall season in exhibition action at home against Murray State on August 10.

UE’s regular season home opener is set to take place August 22 against Belmont. This contest will be a part of a doubleheader with the men’s soccer team, which is slated to square off in exhibition action with Hanover.

Conference play for the women’s team opens on the road with a matchup against Northern Iowa on September 17.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Woodland Park Apartments
Woodland Park management misses deadline to resolve energy bill
4 kids charged in Gibson Co. poaching case
Heavy police presence at Arrowhead Motel in Evansville.
Police: Suspect surrenders after situation at Evansville motel
Warrick Co. crash
Person cut from vehicle after Warrick Co. crash.

Latest News

Ex-Southridge baseball star, White Sox first-round pick reflects on MLB Draft experience
Ex-Southridge baseball star, White Sox first-round pick reflects on MLB Draft experience
King, Jenkins honored on Reitz Hill ahead of Olympic, Paralympic Games
Evansville swimmers honored on Reitz Hill ahead of Olympic, Paralympic Games
UE announces 2021 women’s soccer schedule
UE announces 2021 women’s soccer schedule
Otters, Miners series opener delayed due to weather
Otters, Miners series opener delayed due to weather