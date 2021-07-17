UE announces 2021 women’s soccer schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less than one month away from the start of the season, the University of Evansville announced the 2021 schedule for its women’s soccer team this week.

The Purple Aces return each of their starters from last year’s spring season, including all-MVC second-team goalkeeper Michaela Till.

The upcoming schedule features 18 matches with two exhibitions, eight non-conference games, as well as eight contests in conference play.

See the full 2021 schedule below:

The Purple Aces will kick off the fall season in exhibition action at home against Murray State on August 10.

UE’s regular season home opener is set to take place August 22 against Belmont. This contest will be a part of a doubleheader with the men’s soccer team, which is slated to square off in exhibition action with Hanover.

Conference play for the women’s team opens on the road with a matchup against Northern Iowa on September 17.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.