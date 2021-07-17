Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Scattered clouds and isolated rain chances linger through Sunday

7/16 4p 14 First Alert Forecast
7/16 4p 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cold front that pushed storms into the Tri-State on Friday has now stalled out over our region. That will keep some scattered clouds overhead tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. We may also see a few isolated showers and storms tomorrow as this front slowly slides to the south. The best chance of rain will be in western Kentucky, and folks north of I-64 will most likely stay dry.

As that front finally pushes off to our south and high pressure builds in from the north, sunny skies will take over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That high pressure system will then move to the east for the second half of the week, which will shift our wind direction and bring hot and humid air up from the south. With the heat and humidity on the rise, a few more clouds and some isolated showers and storms will also start to bubble up by the end of the week.

Our temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by the end of the night.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s again Sunday afternoon, and the heat index values will be just a few degrees warmer in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Our temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday thanks to plenty of sunshine, then we will break into the low 90s Thursday through Saturday as that flow of hot and humid southerly air kicks in.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Woodland Park Apartments
Woodland Park management misses deadline to resolve energy bill
4 kids charged in Gibson Co. poaching case
An investigation is underway at the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department.
EPD: City administration asks police to investigate Evansville Parks Dept.
Heavy police presence at Arrowhead Motel in Evansville.
Police: Suspect surrenders after situation at Evansville motel

Latest News

Alert Day
On Alert for a few strong storms
14 First Alert 7/16 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/16 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/16 at 6pm
14 First Alert 7/16 at 6pm
7/16 4p 14 First Alert Forecast
7/16 4p 14 First Alert Forecast