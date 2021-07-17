Scattered clouds and isolated rain chances linger through Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cold front that pushed storms into the Tri-State on Friday has now stalled out over our region. That will keep some scattered clouds overhead tonight and throughout the day tomorrow. We may also see a few isolated showers and storms tomorrow as this front slowly slides to the south. The best chance of rain will be in western Kentucky, and folks north of I-64 will most likely stay dry.

As that front finally pushes off to our south and high pressure builds in from the north, sunny skies will take over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That high pressure system will then move to the east for the second half of the week, which will shift our wind direction and bring hot and humid air up from the south. With the heat and humidity on the rise, a few more clouds and some isolated showers and storms will also start to bubble up by the end of the week.

Our temperatures topped out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by the end of the night.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s again Sunday afternoon, and the heat index values will be just a few degrees warmer in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Our temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday thanks to plenty of sunshine, then we will break into the low 90s Thursday through Saturday as that flow of hot and humid southerly air kicks in.

