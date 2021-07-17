Otters, Miners series opener delayed due to weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday’s game between the Southern Illinois Miners and the Evansville Otters has been postponed due to inclement weather and wet field conditions.

The two clubs will meet for a doubleheader Saturday, July 16 at 5:05 p.m. from Bosse Field.

Tickets for Friday’s game can be used Saturday.

Fans with tickets can call (812) 435-8686 for more information. Tickets can be exchanged for a future Otters’ regular season home game.

The Otters will carry their 27-17 record into their next game against the Miners.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters

