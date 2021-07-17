Birthday Club
Otters, Miners series opener delayed due to weather
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday’s game between the Southern Illinois Miners and the Evansville Otters has been postponed due to inclement weather and wet field conditions.

The two clubs will meet for a doubleheader Saturday, July 16 at 5:05 p.m. from Bosse Field.

Tickets for Friday’s game can be used Saturday.

Fans with tickets can call (812) 435-8686 for more information. Tickets can be exchanged for a future Otters’ regular season home game.

The Otters will carry their 27-17 record into their next game against the Miners.

Tickets for all games at Bosse Field can be purchased online or by calling (812) 435-8686.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters

