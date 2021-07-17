Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville swimmers honored on Reitz Hill ahead of Olympic, Paralympic Games

By William Putt and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday marks one week until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, and on the same day, the Reitz swimming team painted the school’s signature “R” logo on Reitz Hill, in preparation for the Games.

[PREVIOUS: Lilly King, USA Swimming Team arrives in Tokyo]

The art is in honor of Evansville natives Lilly King and Mikaela Jenkins, who will be representing the city in Tokyo over the next few weeks.

“We’re showing our support for them, and just that we’re excited,” Reitz head swimming coach David Baumeyer said. “Hopefully they can bring home the gold medals.”

The Olympic Games kick off on Friday, July 23.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Shawn Garrison.
Man arrested after motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run crash
Hopkins Co. reports 2nd highest COVID-19 rate in Ky.
5 counties in Kentucky listed as critical on COVID-19 map, including 3 in Tri-State
Heavy police presence at Arrowhead Motel in Evansville.
Police: Suspect surrenders after situation at Evansville motel

Latest News

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Friday After 5 host Christmas in July celebration, events moved inside
Friday After 5 host Christmas in July celebration, events moved inside
Gibson County Fair moving forward as scheduled despite lingering COVID-19 risks
Gibson County Fair moving forward as scheduled despite lingering COVID-19 risks
Woodland Park Apartments
Woodland Park management misses deadline to resolve energy bill