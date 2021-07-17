Evansville swimmers honored on Reitz Hill ahead of Olympic, Paralympic Games

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday marks one week until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, and on the same day, the Reitz swimming team painted the school’s signature “R” logo on Reitz Hill, in preparation for the Games.

[PREVIOUS: Lilly King, USA Swimming Team arrives in Tokyo]

The art is in honor of Evansville natives Lilly King and Mikaela Jenkins, who will be representing the city in Tokyo over the next few weeks.

“We’re showing our support for them, and just that we’re excited,” Reitz head swimming coach David Baumeyer said. “Hopefully they can bring home the gold medals.”

The Olympic Games kick off on Friday, July 23.

