Gibson County Fair moving forward as scheduled despite lingering COVID-19 risks

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health set up a mobile clinic to administer COVID-19 vaccines at the Gibson County Fair on Friday.

Gibson County has the second highest infection rate in the state, according to the ISDH website.

However, fair officials are still focused on putting on a successful fair.

Along with the clinic in Gibson County, state health officials have free, mobile vaccine sites established all throughout the state. ISDH officials have reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Gibson County since Thursday.

The free vaccination clinic will be open Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Despite the high infection rate, this hasn’t changed the Gibson County Fair Board’s focus of ensuring that people enjoy the festivities.

“We’re worried about putting on a great fair,” Gibson County Fair Board Secretary Becky Iunghuhn said. “And giving people a fun and entertaining environment, and that’s what we’re looking at.”

Aside from the usual food, games and activities, a concert is being held on Friday night. Fair officials moved the concert from the grandstands to an indoor pavilion due to weather.

Event organizers tell 14 News they are not worried about the crowds moving indoors. Despite a lingering risk of COVID-19, many people are more focused on the opportunity to see people they only see on the fairgrounds.

“It was very enjoyable to get out to see the people that you only see once a year at fair time,” Fair volunteer Matt Turner said. “Because there’s a lot of people that we run into from different parts of the county, or that come down every year to see the fair - that grew up here, that you don’t get to see anymore.”

The fair runs through Saturday night, with the grand finale being a demolition derby.

