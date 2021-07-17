Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Gibson County Fair moving forward as scheduled despite lingering COVID-19 risks

County reports 2nd highest infection rate in Indiana, according to state health officials
By Robinson Miles and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health set up a mobile clinic to administer COVID-19 vaccines at the Gibson County Fair on Friday.

Gibson County has the second highest infection rate in the state, according to the ISDH website.

However, fair officials are still focused on putting on a successful fair.

Along with the clinic in Gibson County, state health officials have free, mobile vaccine sites established all throughout the state. ISDH officials have reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Gibson County since Thursday.

The free vaccination clinic will be open Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Despite the high infection rate, this hasn’t changed the Gibson County Fair Board’s focus of ensuring that people enjoy the festivities.

“We’re worried about putting on a great fair,” Gibson County Fair Board Secretary Becky Iunghuhn said. “And giving people a fun and entertaining environment, and that’s what we’re looking at.”

Aside from the usual food, games and activities, a concert is being held on Friday night. Fair officials moved the concert from the grandstands to an indoor pavilion due to weather.

Event organizers tell 14 News they are not worried about the crowds moving indoors. Despite a lingering risk of COVID-19, many people are more focused on the opportunity to see people they only see on the fairgrounds.

“It was very enjoyable to get out to see the people that you only see once a year at fair time,” Fair volunteer Matt Turner said. “Because there’s a lot of people that we run into from different parts of the county, or that come down every year to see the fair - that grew up here, that you don’t get to see anymore.”

The fair runs through Saturday night, with the grand finale being a demolition derby.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Shawn Garrison.
Man arrested after motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run crash
Hopkins Co. reports 2nd highest COVID-19 rate in Ky.
5 counties in Kentucky listed as critical on COVID-19 map, including 3 in Tri-State
Heavy police presence at Arrowhead Motel in Evansville.
Police: Suspect surrenders after situation at Evansville motel

Latest News

Woodland Park Apartments
Woodland Park management misses deadline to resolve energy bill
Grow-your-own-food movement inspired during pandemic
Grow-your-own-food movement inspired during pandemic
Muhlenberg Co. reports highest COVID-19 case rate in Ky.
Muhlenberg Co. reports highest COVID-19 case rate in Ky.
Daviess County, OPS, Owensboro Catholic Schools announce reopening plans
Daviess County, OPS, Owensboro Catholic Schools announce reopening plans