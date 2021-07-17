Ex-Southridge baseball star, White Sox first-round pick reflects on MLB Draft experience

HOLLAND, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been a long week for Southridge alum Colson Montgomery, who was one of just eight players on site for the 2021 MLB Draft this past weekend.

He has returned home after being selected in the first round by the Chicago White Sox.

[PREVIOUS: Chicago White Sox select Colson Montgomery as first-round pick in 2021 MLB Draft]

Sunday night was a whirlwind for the Tri-State star as the draft led into interviews with ESPN and the MLB Network.

The week continued at Coors Field as he was in attendance for both the Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game.

To top it all off as icing on the cake, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and National Baseball Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones announced Montgomery as winner of the Male Athlete of the Year and Baseball Player of the Year at the Indiana High School Sports Awards.

14 Sports spoke to Montgomery as he reflects on his entire draft experience.

”It was all kind of crazy,” Montgomery said. “Walking in, then walking down the stairs and just seeing that whole atmosphere - it was crazy and insane. I just couldn’t really believe everything was happening right then and there.”

