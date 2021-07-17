Birthday Club
EPD: City administration asks police to investigate Evansville Parks Dept.

An investigation is underway at the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:10 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway at the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department.

On Friday night, the Evansville Police Department confirmed the city administration requested officers to look into an “unordinary” situation within the parks department.

Officials tell 14 News the investigation is early and active at this point.

We will update this story once more information is available.

