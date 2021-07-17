DCSO: Woman hospitalized after being found lying face down at home pool

Birthday Club
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A woman was sent to the hospital after deputies say family members found her lying face down in a pool at her home.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the 1500 block of Highway 56 around 3:30 p.m.

Major Barry Smith tells 14 News the woman appeared to be swimming alone at the residence.

The sheriff’s office says the woman is still alive and receiving treatment at the hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.

We will update this story once more information is available.

