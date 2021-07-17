Crews respond to fire in Vanderburgh Co.

Birthday Club
Several crews were called out for a fire in northern Vanderburgh County on Friday.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several crews were called out for a fire in northern Vanderburgh County on Friday.

The fire happened on Owensville Road, which is just a couple miles west of Princeton Road.

Crews from Scott Township Fire and the Haubstadt Fire Department came together to knock out a fire in an outside building.

We are told because no fire hydrants were in the area, crews had to call in a tanker.

