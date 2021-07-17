Crews respond to crash involving water rescue Fri.

Birthday Club
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash involving a water rescue.

Crews responded to a vehicle vertical in a ditch at State Road 66 and Frame Road just after 9:30 Friday night.

The Ohio Township Fire Department says the vehicle was partially submerged in water, and the only thing keeping it from going completely into the water was the right rear tire.

We’re told a rope rescue team worked together to lift the patient from the vehicle to safety while a dive specialist was staged on the shore in case the tire lost traction.

Fire officials say crews removed the roof, and the patient was taken from the vehicle to the shore, where Warrick EMS treated the patient.

So far, there’s no word on what caused the crash.

