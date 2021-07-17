Authorities on scene following report of injured woman at Interlake State Recreation Area

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch says that authorities responded to a report of a woman that was possibly injured at the Interlake State Recreation Area in Warrick County on Saturday.

The call originally came in at approximately 4:13 p.m.

Officials tell 14 News that DNR officers and county units are currently on scene.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.