Authorities on scene following report of injured woman at Interlake State Recreation Area
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch says that authorities responded to a report of a woman that was possibly injured at the Interlake State Recreation Area in Warrick County on Saturday.
The call originally came in at approximately 4:13 p.m.
Officials tell 14 News that DNR officers and county units are currently on scene.
We will update this story once more information is available.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.