Work to dislodge grounded riverboat to begin in Kentucky

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CADIZ, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says operations to dislodge a grounded riverboat in Lake Barkley in Kentucky are scheduled to begin Friday.

American Cruise Lines says its riverboat, American Jazz, became stuck on a sandbar last week while on a seven-night cruise between Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee.

The boat was carrying 120 passengers and 54 crew members.

The passengers were moved off the ship and transported to a Nashville hotel on July 9.

[US Coast Guard rescues passengers off stranded riverboat in Lake Barkley]

The boat was not damaged.

The Coast Guard says a safety zone remains in effect from mile marker 61.5 to mile marker 63.5 on the Cumberland River as crews work to unground the vessel.

