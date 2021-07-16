Birthday Club
Warrick Co. Schools release reopening plans for upcoming academic year

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation released its guidance for the upcoming school year in regard to face masks.

According to a letter sent down to families, WCSC leaders announced they intend to open the school year with masks being optional for all students and staff.

Officials say they urge people who remain unvaccinated to wear masks, but face coverings will not be required inside their schools. However, the letter states that face masks will still be required when students ride on the bus, per guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

School leaders say if they believe their plans need to be adjusted, they will do so based on changing community health conditions.

According to the letter, families should be on the lookout for additional information, which will be posted on the WCSC website by Friday, July 23.

The first day of classes in Warrick County are scheduled for August 11.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

