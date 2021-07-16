Vanderburgh Co. Commissioner pushing for Coliseum renovation
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave hopes the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum will soon be renovated.
She says she’s working to submit a grant application.
It’s called a READI grant, and she says it will be very competitive.
Musgrave says there are several hurdles first, but the idea is to fully renovate the building to be a venue for many different events.
