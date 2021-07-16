Vanderburgh Co. Commissioner pushing for Coliseum renovation

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave hopes the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum will soon be renovated.

She says she’s working to submit a grant application.

It’s called a READI grant, and she says it will be very competitive.

Musgrave says there are several hurdles first, but the idea is to fully renovate the building to be a venue for many different events.

