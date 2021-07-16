Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Vanderburgh Co. Commissioner pushing for Coliseum renovation

Veteran's Memorial Coliseum
Veteran's Memorial Coliseum(Cheryl Musgrave)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave hopes the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum will soon be renovated.

She says she’s working to submit a grant application.

It’s called a READI grant, and she says it will be very competitive.

Musgrave says there are several hurdles first, but the idea is to fully renovate the building to be a venue for many different events.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Shawn Garrison.
Man arrested after motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run crash
Hopkins Co. reports 2nd highest COVID-19 rate in Ky.
5 counties in Kentucky listed as critical on COVID-19 map, including 3 in Tri-State
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Cameron Wynne.
Affidavit: AT&T store employee exposes himself to customer

Latest News

New otters at Mesker Park Zoo
Mesker Park Zoo gets two new Otters
Hailey Bloebaum
EPD looking for teen missing since April
Friday After 5 hosting Christmas in July celebration.
Friday After 5 hosting Christmas in July celebration, events moved inside
4 kids charged in Gibson Co. poaching case