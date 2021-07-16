Birthday Club
USI pushing for new degree program in health administration

USI pushing for new degree program in health administration
USI pushing for new degree program in health administration
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is taking the next step toward adding a new health program.

On Thursday, the USI Board of Trustees gave the green light for a new bachelor of science in health administration degree program.

It would be part of the USI College of Nursing and Health Professions.

The program now moves to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education for approval.

