USI pushing for new degree program in health administration

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is taking the next step toward adding a new health program.

On Thursday, the USI Board of Trustees gave the green light for a new bachelor of science in health administration degree program.

It would be part of the USI College of Nursing and Health Professions.

The program now moves to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education for approval.

