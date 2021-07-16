UE men’s soccer unveils schedule for 2021 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville men’s soccer team is back playing in the fall after having a shortened spring season due to COVID-19.

The 2020 season features an equal split of 10 games in Missouri Valley Conference play and 10 non-conference games, which includes two exhibitions.

The Purple Aces will kick off their season with a road exhibition against Kentucky on August 15. Last spring, the Wildcats advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

UE is set to open the regular season at home on August 26 when Bellarmine comes to the River City. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Conference play opens up for the Purple Aces with a home matchup against Loyola on September 18.

Check out the full schedule below:

