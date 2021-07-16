Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

UE men’s soccer unveils schedule for 2021 season

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville men’s soccer team is back playing in the fall after having a shortened spring season due to COVID-19.

The 2020 season features an equal split of 10 games in Missouri Valley Conference play and 10 non-conference games, which includes two exhibitions.

The Purple Aces will kick off their season with a road exhibition against Kentucky on August 15. Last spring, the Wildcats advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

UE is set to open the regular season at home on August 26 when Bellarmine comes to the River City. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Conference play opens up for the Purple Aces with a home matchup against Loyola on September 18.

Check out the full schedule below:

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Shawn Garrison.
Man arrested after motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run crash
Cameron Wynne.
Affidavit: AT&T store employee exposes himself to customer
Christopher McGee.
Police: Man arrested on child molestation, sexual misconduct charges
Kentucky Dept. for Public Health releases new K-12 guidance for in-person school

Latest News

‘Go make your history’: KWC basketball legend Corey Crowder cheers son on at NBA Finals
‘Go make your history’: KWC basketball legend Corey Crowder cheers son on at NBA Finals
Evansville Thunderbolts
Evansville Thunderbolts release 2021-22 schedule
UE men’s soccer unveils schedule for 2021 season
UE men’s soccer unveils schedule for 2021 season
‘Go make your history’: KWC basketball legend Corey Crowder cheers son on at NBA Finals
‘Go make your history’: KWC basketball legend Corey Crowder cheers son on at NBA Finals