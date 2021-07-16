Texas Gas planning 24 mile pipeline from Henderson to Posey Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Texas Gas Transmission, LLC is proposing a “Henderson County Expansion Project.”

It’s for CenterPoint Energy’s AB Brown Power Plant in Posey County, Indiana.

So far, they’ve filed for federal approval.

The Project includes the installation of an approximately 24-mile, 20-inch natural gas lateral in Henderson County, Kentucky and Posey County, Indiana.

The Project will also require the installation of additional compression at Texas Gas’s existing Slaughters Compressor Station in Webster County, Kentucky.

