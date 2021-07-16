Birthday Club
Texas Gas planning 24 mile pipeline from Henderson to Posey Co.

Pipeline proposal
Pipeline proposal(TEXAS GAS TRANSMISSION, LLC)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Texas Gas Transmission, LLC is proposing a “Henderson County Expansion Project.”

It’s for CenterPoint Energy’s AB Brown Power Plant in Posey County, Indiana.

[Previous: CenterPoint files application for $323 million natural gas turbine facility in Posey Co.]

So far, they’ve filed for federal approval.

The Project includes the installation of an approximately 24-mile, 20-inch natural gas lateral in Henderson County, Kentucky and Posey County, Indiana. 

The Project will also require the installation of additional compression at Texas Gas’s existing Slaughters Compressor Station in Webster County, Kentucky.

