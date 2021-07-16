Birthday Club
Telly City Police upping crime prevention at parks after vandalism incidents

A toilet filled with roof shingles in a Tell City public restroom.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Tell City Police Department are looking to maximize their crime prevention efforts in their parks after two incidents.

They say last week officers apprehended juveniles in the act of burglarizing a structure on city-owned property.

On Friday morning, officers say city workers found toilets in a public restroom that had been filled with shingles, which were removed from the roof.

If you have any information about this, you are asked to call police at 812-547-7068.

