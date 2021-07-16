State health dept. holding vaccine clinic at Gibson Co. Fair

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Gibson County Fair.

The clinic will be held on Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vaccines are available for anyone 12 or older.

Officials say no appointment is necessary.

This comes as Gibson County is seeing a rise in cases.

This week the county went into the “orange” on the state’s COVID-19 metric map. According to the state’s website, that means Gibson County’s seven-day positivity rate is between 10% and 14.9%.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.