Several month-long investigation leads to drug bust in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police arrested three people in connection to several drug-related charges on Friday.

According to ISP officials, several agencies responded to a home near Fulda to serve an arrest warrant for felony dealing and possessing methamphetamine.

While at the residence, authorities say they found one suspect to be in possession of narcotics at the time he was taken into custody.

After officers applied and was granted a search warrant for the property, officials say they discovered numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia items.

Each suspect was taken into custody without incident. All three are currently lodged in the Spencer County Jail.

