Person cut from vehicle after Warrick Co. crash.

Warrick Co. crash
Warrick Co. crash(Ohio Township Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash late Friday morning in Warrick County.

Officials with the Ohio Township Fire Department say it was Anderson Road and Vann Road.

An SUV and a truck were badly damaged.

Officials say at least one person had to be cut from a vehicle.

An ambulance was on scene, but it’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

A pole was also hit during the crash.

Shortly after noon, officials said the site was clear.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

