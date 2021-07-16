Person cut from vehicle after Warrick Co. crash.
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash late Friday morning in Warrick County.
Officials with the Ohio Township Fire Department say it was Anderson Road and Vann Road.
An SUV and a truck were badly damaged.
Officials say at least one person had to be cut from a vehicle.
An ambulance was on scene, but it’s not clear if anyone was hurt.
A pole was also hit during the crash.
Shortly after noon, officials said the site was clear.
