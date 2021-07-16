McLean Co. Schools: Masks optional for the upcoming school year

McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - McLean County Schools are one of several school districts releasing their reopening plans for the upcoming school year.

They say the plan is to return to the traditional school environment.

Officials say masks will be optional at all school functions when school starts.

When possible, maintain a social distance of at least three feet.

Schools will post signage and strongly encourage frequent hand washing and hygiene practices. They will ensure hand sanitizer is available throughout the school buildings.

Officials say there will be an increase in cleaning protocols throughout each campus, including continued use of Electrostatic Spray Disinfectant Units in all McLean County Schools buildings, and cleaning high touch areas multiple times throughout the day.

McLean County Schools is also partnering with custodial vendors and will purchase new cleaning equipment.

They’ll schedule handwashing breaks, and limit group gatherings.

Those with symptoms should not go to school.

Classroom furniture will be adjusted to space out and be in the same direction. Assigned seats will be used in all classrooms, and each school will develop contact tracing protocols for breakfast/lunch and any other unstructured time outside of the classroom.

Sharing materials will be minimized

Any Visitors to the school must call ahead and make an appointment.

A full post from the school district also includes school bus safety protocols.

