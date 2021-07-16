Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Gibson Co. has 2nd highest COVID positivity rate in Ind.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(wfie)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 561 new coronavirus cases and one new death.

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 760,163 confirmed cases and 13,514 deaths.

The map shows 15 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, eight new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry and Posey Counties, two new cases in Spencer and Pike Counties, and one new case in Dubois County.

The state map shows Gibson County has a 17.4% positivity rate. That’s the second highest in the state. The next highest in our local counties, for comparison, is Posey County at 10.3%.

Vaccines will be given for free at the Gibson County Fair Friday and Saturday.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,907 cases, 404 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,242 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,959 cases, 157 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,886 cases, 39 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,781 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,565 cases, 96 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,357 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,396 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Shawn Garrison.
Man arrested after motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run crash
Hopkins Co. reports 2nd highest COVID-19 rate in Ky.
5 counties in Kentucky listed as critical on COVID-19 map, including 3 in Tri-State
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Cameron Wynne.
Affidavit: AT&T store employee exposes himself to customer

Latest News

McLean Co. Schools: Masks optional for the upcoming school year
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Green River District reports 100 new COVID-19 cases since Tues.
Friday After 5 hosting Christmas in July celebration.
Friday After 5 hosting Christmas in July celebration
Crews respond to fuel spill in Madisonville