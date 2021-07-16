Gibson Co. has 2nd highest COVID positivity rate in Ind.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 561 new coronavirus cases and one new death.

Indiana’s pandemic total is now 760,163 confirmed cases and 13,514 deaths.

The map shows 15 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, eight new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry and Posey Counties, two new cases in Spencer and Pike Counties, and one new case in Dubois County.

The state map shows Gibson County has a 17.4% positivity rate. That’s the second highest in the state. The next highest in our local counties, for comparison, is Posey County at 10.3%.

Vaccines will be given for free at the Gibson County Fair Friday and Saturday.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,907 cases, 404 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,242 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,959 cases, 157 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,886 cases, 39 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,781 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,565 cases, 96 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,357 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,396 cases, 34 deaths

