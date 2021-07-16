Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Grow-your-own-food movement inspired during pandemic

By Chellsie Parker
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - The pandemic obviously changed our lives a lot, including how we think about getting food.

If you went to a grocery store during the height of the pandemic, you probably noticed the shortages of either meats, produce or even some of the most basic needs.

Vincennes University says this sparked the grow-your-own-food movement.

They tell us people across the country are interested in becoming more self-sustainable and have started growing their own vegetables, so they don’t have to rely on a grocery store.

Vincennes University is embracing that movement. They’ve added a new horticulture course this fall for students interested in urban food production.

Plus, one Vincennes University professor we spoke with says sometimes it’s difficult to know where your food has been.

“Traveling from who knows where, probably California, in the trucks, on the way here,” said Jennifer Nettles, horticulture instructor. “By the time it was picked, and traveled and sitting in the grocery store, maybe it’s been sitting in your own refrigerator for a few days. That nutrient content has declined.”

A national survey by Bonnie Plants shows that younger people are gardening, with nearly two in five Americans under the age of 35 growing their own food.

Vincennes offers a wide variety of horticulture and agriculture programs. They say learning to grow your own food is not only healthy but a little therapeutic as well.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Shawn Garrison.
Man arrested after motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run crash
Cameron Wynne.
Affidavit: AT&T store employee exposes himself to customer
Christopher McGee.
Police: Man arrested on child molestation, sexual misconduct charges
Kentucky Dept. for Public Health releases new K-12 guidance for in-person school

Latest News

Friday After 5 hosting Christmas in July celebration.
Friday After 5 hosting Christmas in July celebration
Friday Sunrise Headlines 7/16
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday After 5 hosting Christmas in July celebration.
Friday After 5 hosting Christmas in July celebration
Grow your own food movement inspired during the pandemic.
Grow your own food movement inspired during pandemic