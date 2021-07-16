Grow-your-own-food movement inspired during pandemic

VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - The pandemic obviously changed our lives a lot, including how we think about getting food.

If you went to a grocery store during the height of the pandemic, you probably noticed the shortages of either meats, produce or even some of the most basic needs.

Vincennes University says this sparked the grow-your-own-food movement.

They tell us people across the country are interested in becoming more self-sustainable and have started growing their own vegetables, so they don’t have to rely on a grocery store.

Vincennes University is embracing that movement. They’ve added a new horticulture course this fall for students interested in urban food production.

Plus, one Vincennes University professor we spoke with says sometimes it’s difficult to know where your food has been.

“Traveling from who knows where, probably California, in the trucks, on the way here,” said Jennifer Nettles, horticulture instructor. “By the time it was picked, and traveled and sitting in the grocery store, maybe it’s been sitting in your own refrigerator for a few days. That nutrient content has declined.”

A national survey by Bonnie Plants shows that younger people are gardening, with nearly two in five Americans under the age of 35 growing their own food.

Vincennes offers a wide variety of horticulture and agriculture programs. They say learning to grow your own food is not only healthy but a little therapeutic as well.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.