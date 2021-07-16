Green River District reports 100 new COVID-19 cases since Tues.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Since Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 100 additional COVID-19 cases.

Officials say 38 were in Daviess County, 30 in Henderson County, 11 in Webster County, seven in McLean County, six in Ohio and Hancock counties, and two new cases in Union County.

Currently, Muhlenberg, Webster and Hopkins counties are in the “red” on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

Muhlenberg County has the highest incident rate in the state while Hopkins County has the second-highest.

Health officials say the risk factors leading to this spike were Fourth of July activities, youth camps, as well as gatherings with unvaccinated friends and family.

Muhlenberg County Health Department says that they are recommending masks be worn while in public.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 10,833 cases, 191 deaths, 43.50% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,073 cases, 66 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 4,673 cases, 150 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,594 cases, 56 deaths, 30.56% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 4,919 cases, 82 deaths, 34.13% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,424 cases, 22 deaths, 32.08% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 902 cases, 30 deaths, 36.96% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,403 cases, 15 deaths, 27.35% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 871 cases, 16 deaths, 44.16% vaccinated

