‘Go make your history’: KWC basketball legend Corey Crowder cheers son on at NBA Finals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is the son of Kentucky Wesleyan basketball standout and three-time All-American Corey Crowder.

In 1990, Corey was part of the NCAA Division II championship team.

He was then named National Player of the Year in 1991 and went on to have his own professional career, but now sitting on the sidelines, he gets to just be “dad.”

“For me in our relationship, I’m dad first and I’m basketball Corey Crowder second,” Corey said. “I’m doing scouting reports when I’m watching other teams, so when he’s in a situation and he wants to talk basketball, I have to be knowledgeable.”

Even when Jae was in the beginning stages of his basketball career, Corey put his own successes aside to focus on making his son’s dreams reality.

“I said, ‘Hey, if I give you a blank canvas and some paint brushes and I ask you to paint your life, what would it look like?’ And he said, ‘I want to play ball and I want to make money doing it.’ I said, ‘I am going to make you the best deal ever, if you listen to me, I will get you there.’”

And with a ring currently in sight, Corey’s pride for his son is unmatched.

This is Jae’s first year in Phoenix as the team fights for the franchise’s first ever NBA title, and Jae looks to secure his first ring in his eighth consecutive playoffs appearance.

“I told him at the beginning of this playoff season - go make your history - because if you win this, nobody can ever take that away from you,” Corey said. “I mean the 1990 national champions of the Division II, Kentucky Wesleyan College, nobody can ever take that away from us. So that’s what I was trying to relay to him. Go make your history. Yes I’m proud, but this is his moment, and my role in all of this is to help him realize his dreams.”

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks tied the series in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Both teams return to Phoenix to play in Game 5 on Saturday, July 17, at 8 p.m. CST.

