Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

‘Go make your history’: KWC basketball legend Corey Crowder cheers son on at NBA Finals

Corey’s son Jae Crowder starts for the Phoenix Suns
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is the son of Kentucky Wesleyan basketball standout and three-time All-American Corey Crowder.

In 1990, Corey was part of the NCAA Division II championship team.

He was then named National Player of the Year in 1991 and went on to have his own professional career, but now sitting on the sidelines, he gets to just be “dad.”

“For me in our relationship, I’m dad first and I’m basketball Corey Crowder second,” Corey said. “I’m doing scouting reports when I’m watching other teams, so when he’s in a situation and he wants to talk basketball, I have to be knowledgeable.”

Even when Jae was in the beginning stages of his basketball career, Corey put his own successes aside to focus on making his son’s dreams reality.

“I said, ‘Hey, if I give you a blank canvas and some paint brushes and I ask you to paint your life, what would it look like?’ And he said, ‘I want to play ball and I want to make money doing it.’ I said, ‘I am going to make you the best deal ever, if you listen to me, I will get you there.’”

And with a ring currently in sight, Corey’s pride for his son is unmatched.

This is Jae’s first year in Phoenix as the team fights for the franchise’s first ever NBA title, and Jae looks to secure his first ring in his eighth consecutive playoffs appearance.

“I told him at the beginning of this playoff season - go make your history - because if you win this, nobody can ever take that away from you,” Corey said. “I mean the 1990 national champions of the Division II, Kentucky Wesleyan College, nobody can ever take that away from us. So that’s what I was trying to relay to him. Go make your history. Yes I’m proud, but this is his moment, and my role in all of this is to help him realize his dreams.”

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks tied the series in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Both teams return to Phoenix to play in Game 5 on Saturday, July 17, at 8 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Shawn Garrison.
Man arrested after motorcyclist injured during hit-and-run crash
Cameron Wynne.
Affidavit: AT&T store employee exposes himself to customer
Christopher McGee.
Police: Man arrested on child molestation, sexual misconduct charges
Kentucky Dept. for Public Health releases new K-12 guidance for in-person school

Latest News

‘Go make your history’: KWC basketball legend Corey Crowder cheers son on at NBA Finals
‘Go make your history’: KWC basketball legend Corey Crowder cheers son on at NBA Finals
Lilly King arrives in Japan
Lilly King arrives in Japan
IHSAA Logo
Four new high school coaches announced
Ohio Valley League Baseball: Henderson vs. Dubois Co.
Ohio Valley League Baseball: Henderson vs. Dubois Co.