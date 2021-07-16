Friday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT
(WFIE) - The push to put the pandemic out of business has made a pit stop in western Kentucky and health officials are raising a red flag as cases rise.

Hundreds of residents at Woodland Park are a day closer to having it rough as CenterPoint Energy threatens to cut the power, saying the apartment managers aren’t paying the bills.

We’re now one week away from lighting the torch in Tokyo. The Olympic opening ceremony, delayed for a year, will be crowdless, but still witnessed by millions from around the world on television.

It’s Christmas in July at Friday After 5 in Owensboro today.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Grow your own food movement inspired during the pandemic.
Grow-your-own-food movement inspired during pandemic
