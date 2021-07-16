Birthday Club
Evansville Thunderbolts release 2021-22 schedule

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts are returning to the ice this year after last season’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Thunderbolts open the season on the road against Quad City on October 15.

The home opener will be set for the following weekend on October 22, marking the first of two separate five-game home stances.

This year’s “Education Day” game is lined up to be a home matchup on October 26 against Vermillion County.

On New Year’s Eve, the Thunderbolts will take on Peoria at home.

Check out the entire 2021-2022 schedule below:

