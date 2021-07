EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say 17-year-old Hailey Bloebaum was last seen leaving Harrison High School around 10:30 a.m. on April 7.

Police don’t think there is foul play, but she is listed on Indiana’s missing persons bulletin.

If anyone has any information, please contact the EPD Juvenile Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7906

